Anthony Marko Knezovich Jr (October 13, 1952 - August 17, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Anthony Marko Knezovich Jr., 64, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at his home.

He was born October 13, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Tony Knezovich and Olga Franklin Knezovich.

Mr. Knezovich attended schools in Superior, and Rock Springs, Wyoming and received his GED in the Navy.

He married Linda Wollen in Las Vegas, Nevada and they were later divorced.

Mr. Knezovich was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He was employed by Francis Drilling Fluids as a truck driver until ill health forced him into retirement.

Mr. Knezovich enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, camping, playing chess, traveling, and working.

Survivors include his mother Olga Knezovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons; Tony Knezovich and wife Chantell of Green River, Wyoming, Justin Knezovich and his longtime companion Trinity of Reliance, Wyoming, Christian Knezovich and wife Candice of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Brianna “Breezy” Turner and husband Michael of Mountain View, Wyoming and Megan Gilbert and husband Gerad of California, three brothers; Steve Knezovich and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Paul Knezovich and wife Rena of Upton, Wyoming, and Greg Knezovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister Linda Jones and husband Rick of Rock Springs, Wyoming, twelve grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Anthony Knezovich, one son Kevin Michael Knezovich, and two nieces Trinity Jones and Jayce Soderland.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 25, 2017, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs.

Friends may call at the church on Friday one hour prior to services. Military honors will be conducted at the church.