Anthony "Tony" E. Lewis (July 20, 1953 - March 13, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Anthony “Tony” E. Lewis, 63, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.

Mr. Lewis was born July 20, 1953, in Arcadia, California, the son of John Lewis and Rita Jo Gallbrath Lewis.

He attended schools in Green River.

Mr. Lewis served in the United States Navy during the theVietnam War from 1971 until he was honorably discharged in 1977.

He married Shauna Rae Searle on August 27, 2004, in Green River.

Mr. Lewis was the owner of the Sweetwater Chem-Dry Carpet Service. Tony never met a stranger, and he loved what he did. He felt very fortunate to work with so many clients and friends.

His interests included traveling, gambling, collecting and visiting with friends.

Survivors include his wife Shauna Lewis of Green River, his daughter Kimberly Lewis of New York, two brothers Dennis Lewis of Kemmerer, Wyoming and Mike Lewis of Jamestown, Wyoming, one sister Marie Lewis of Arkansas, three grandsons, Christopher, Kayden and Andy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place, and a celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel, one hour before services. Military Honors will take place at the Vase Chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.