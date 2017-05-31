Applications Specialist (POWER SERVICE of GREEN RIVER, WY)

At Power Service a DistributionNOW Company, we believe our associates are the best in the business.

We value and reward hardworking, creative, and dedicated employees that desire to be part of a team committed to outstanding customer service. START YOUR CAREER NOW.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

An Applications Specialist who is a self-starter that will deliver the desired customer service experience. The goal is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention, and increases profitability though timely quoting and on time delivery.

To apply please send resume to Stephen.Monk@dnow.com or deliver in person to 595 Uinta Dr., Green River, WY.

You can also apply at: http://www.distributionnow.com/Careers/Job-Openings/ go to U.S. Jobs and search Green River.

Job Duties to Include, but not limited to:

Customer Inquiry Estimate Phase

AS is assigned the project

AS is responsible for sizing/selecting equipment, reviewing all specifications, obtaining all costs to complete the inquiry, having legal review terms, filling out all equipment data sheets, providing VDDR’s, Schedules, equipment cut sheets, data sheets, spare parts (may have parts dept. price), product data, working with vendors on special pricing, reviewing application with salesman, customer, drafting/engineering, and then providing a quotation (using Syteline and word)

AS Develops and Types Quote and is sent to salesman for issuing to customer unless directed otherwise with CC to any applicable other salesman and GM

Inquiry/Estimate converted to Customer Order

Customer issues a PO to salesman or AS

AS then validates customer is on account

AS uses order entry Checklist and enters CO in Syteline and does the following verifications – Doc Track PO in PO Header, enters sales split, changes salesman to split, enters the lines for what is purchased, enters estimated due date in line, sources each line to a Job Order/Customer Order, generates progress billing dates and amounts per line/order.

AS goes into each Job Order created for the CO, then creates all the Operations, enters approximate labor hours/fixed schedule, has long lead items created, orders long lead items, makes item creation forms for items not currently in system, provides ALL cut sheets and data for every major piece of equipment in the unit (motors, pumps, valves, compressors, dryers, generators, RV’s, PCV’s, Filter vessels, tanks, strainers, etc.),

AS works with Purchasing/Expediting group to ensure deliveries

AS must review all BOM’s and approve them and drawings for construction.

AS works with all vendors on timing

AS must submit data sheets to engineering firms/customers for review on engineered projects. 90% of all Job Orders require drawing submittals

AS works with Purchasing/Expediting group to put customer O&M Books together for all Job Orders

AS will schedule all testing for final completion.

Additional Job Requirements:

Rotating mechanical equipment experience is a plus

Mechanical Engineering experience is a plus

Computer Skills that include being able to effectively use Internet, type documents, use Microsoft Excel/Word/Power Point

Receive and Make Phone Calls to Vendors & Customers

Travel to Customer locations for sales and project presentations

Schedule/Plan and Run meetings with customers, vendors, and various company departments

Obtain technical expertise in various core products including air compression, gas compression, pumps, blowers, generators, filters, etc.

Obtain technical expertise in packaging capabilities including LACT’s, SWD’s, Meter Skids, Filter Skids, Compressor skids/buildings, Chemical Skids, Pipeline Skids, etc.

Can negotiate pricing, terms, and project level details with multiple vendors

Have the technical expertise to read P&ID’s, GA’s, small level of electrical schematic drawings, C&E document, Haz-Op Documents

