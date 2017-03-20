Apply For The Bigler Memorial Scholarship And Unleash Your Inner Mustang

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, is accepting applications for a scholarship program that provides funding for WWCC students.

Western Wyoming Community College is currently accepting applications for the Terry A. Bigler Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was established by the Bigler Family and OCI Chemical Corporation, the predecessor of Ciner Resources Corporation, in 2005 to provide funding to WWCC students.

One recipient will be selected to receive a $2,450 scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year.

.



QUALIFICATIONS:

• Full-time student of WWCC entering their second year.

• Must have maintained a minimum GPA of 2.5 during their first year.

• The deadline for scholarship applications is April 12, 2017.

.

LEARN MORE OR APPLY FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP:

To learn more about the scholarship or obtain an application, contact WWCC’s Financial Aid Office or visit their website.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.