Apply For The Terry A. Bigler Memorial Scholarship

Terry earned his Associate’s Degree in Maintenance from WWCC in 1977, and his true passion for mechanics gave him the opportunity to work as a co-op student at the Big Island Mine and Refinery.

During his 28 years of service, he made many contributions and is fondly remembered for his loyalty, sense of humor, mechanical abilities, professionalism, and compassion.

He remains forever in the hearts of his family, friends, and coworkers.

As a result, this scholarship was established by the Bigler Family and OCI Chemical Corporation, the predecessor of Ciner Resources Corporation, in 2005 to honor Terry A. Bigler by providing funding to WWCC students.

One recipient will be selected to receive a $2,450 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year.

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, is accepting applications for a scholarship program that provides funding for WWCC students.

Western Wyoming Community College is currently accepting applications for the Terry A. Bigler Memorial Scholarship. .



QUALIFICATIONS:

• Full-time student of WWCC entering their second year.

• Must have maintained a minimum GPA of 2.5 during their first year.

• The deadline for scholarship applications is March 30, 2018.

.

LEARN MORE OR APPLY FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP:

To learn more about the scholarship or obtain an application, contact WWCC’s Financial Aid Office or visit their website.

.

