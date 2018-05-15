Aqualified is Hiring an Entry Level Service Technician

Here is your chance to work for Aqualified! They are looking for a Service Technician I (entry level).

Apply Today!

Send resume to accounting@aqualified.com.

Overview

Works under close supervision and direction of an experienced technician or supervisor. Conducts most aspects of the inspection process of high pressure pumping components to meet customer and company inspection standards.

.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities/Specific Tasks:

Entry-level technician who provides assistance to Service Technicians II and III.

Responsible for washing and handling frac iron for re-certification.

Work under direct supervision to complete straight pipe inspections.

Able to proficiently operate a forklift after completing the applicable forklift training.

Receives initial instruction or advice from a supervisor or project manager. Work is subject to supervisor approval.

Must traverse and work in all types of terrain, all kinds of weather conditions and projects in various stages of construction.

Expected to pursue additional certifications in order to become a Service Technician II.

Pass a written test.

Provides proper care and maintenance of all shop tools, equipment, and work area.

Complete one Non Destructive Testing class; UTT, MAG, Die-pen, or Visual.

Maintain a satisfactory attendance record, safety record and evaluation.

May be exposed to hazards including loud noise, heavy machinery, travel hazards and extreme weather conditions.

.

Required Skills

Minimum Expectations:

Capable of lifting a minimum of 50 lbs.

General computer skills.

Ability to ask and follow supervisor’s instructions.

Verbal and written communication skills.

Has strong interpersonal skills focusing on solving conflict, listens to others without interrupting, remains open to others’ ideas and tries new things.

Able to work in a team dynamic, balancing team and individual responsibilities.

Observes safety and security procedures, determines appropriate action beyond guidelines, reports potentially unsafe conditions, uses equipment and materials properly.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule, travel as necessary, and the ability to work long hours while maintaining concentration.

Must be able to pass a pre-screen drug/alcohol test

Must be able to pass a 7-year background check

.

Aqualified, LLC provided benefits include the following:

Medical, dental and vision coverage

IRA: 1% match for first 2 years, then 3% match thereafter

1 week vacation eligibility following your 60th day of employment

Required Experience

Minimum Education and Certification Requirements:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED).

Valid driver’s license and good driving record.

.

How to apply:

Send resume to accounting@aqualified.com.

.

Visit the Aqualified website.

Like Aqualified on Facebook.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.