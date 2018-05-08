Archie Hay Post 24 Baseball Raises Over $22,000 at Annual Baseball Bash Fundraiser [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion baseball team raised $22, 905.66 at the annual Baseball Bash on Friday, April 27.

The Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball Bash is an annual fundraiser for the team. All proceeds benefit the Sand Puppies. It is the primary fundraiser for their entire season.

The bash included a prime rib dinner, a live and silent auction, a Facebook auction, a big money raffle, a cash bar, and live music by local band Wyoming Raised.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Up Next

The Sand Puppies will take on the Evanston Outlaws tonight at 6 pm at Wataha Recreational Complex.