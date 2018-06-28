Area Fire Departments Respond to Landfill Fire in Manila

MANILA, UT — At approximately 5:30 pm Wednesday evening, the Manila Fire Department contacted the Sweetwater County fire warden Mike Bournazian and requested assistance in dealing with a landfill fire in Manila, Utah.

The Sweetwater County Fire Department responded along with engine support from the Green River Fire Department, as well as the Granger Volunteer Fire Department with two engines in a water tender and approximately 200 gallons of firefighting foam.

The departments were assisted by heavy equipment and additional resources from the Manila area. Smoke was visible from quite a distance out on the reservoir, Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian said.

“Anticipate that this fire will burn into the day with no expected control time. The fire has been extinguished on the other parameters of the landfill and is now confined to the primary pile site of about a quarter acre in size.”

A mutual aid agreement between Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Manila Fire Department was finalized just last Wednesday.

Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian has been working on a written agreement between the two departments for the last 18 months.

“It is quite an undertaking when dealing with an out-of-state entity. An agreement states that not only do both entities have to agree on the agreement and the verbiage for each of them, but the state of Wyoming as Attorney General’s office also has to be involved,” Bournazian said.

“I’m very happy that were able to accomplish that agreement to provide each other fire department assets if and when available. This is a great example of the spirit of the fire service in our efforts to support each other in the times of need.”

It was 1:30 this morning when the fire departments were clearing out the fire and headed home. Bournazian said the fire will continue to be managed and monitored by the manila fire department for the remainder of installation.

“The cause is unknown and there were no accidents or injuries,” he said.

Due to the remote location of the landfill south of the town of Manila, water tenders and fire engines both had to be utilized to shuttle water which was then mixed with foam and then applied to the fire, Bournazian said. In the end, he said, over 15,000 gallons of water and 150 gallons of firefighting foam was used.

The fire was contained to an area of about one half acre of landfill waste with the depth of about 15 to 20 feet.

“This fire can be expected to burn and smolder for many days and weeks to come,” he said.

“It is important to note that this fire would most certainly have been worse with the high temperatures and strong winds in the area, had it not been for the quick actions of the landfill operator who was off site at the time of the fire starting, to quickly respond and build control lines around the landfill with his bulldozer with the support of the manila volunteer fire department.”