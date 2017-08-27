A Weak Canadian Cold Front slid through the region overnight as High Pressure begins to build in behind it. This will bring Mostly Sunny Skies and Cooler Temperatures across Wyoming today along with some more Smoke from wild fires to the north of the state. Hot and Dry conditions will then continue through Tuesday.

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.