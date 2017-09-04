Elevated Fire concerns continue across the region. A cold front will move through the Cowboy state today, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected with areas of smoke.

Labor Day Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.