Red Flag Warning in effect for this afternoon and evening for several counties. High pressure continues to dominate the weather for hot and very dry conditions across the Cowboy State. Mostly sunny skies are expected with areas of smoke. A few record high temperatures are possible for today. Labor Day will be cooler and windy with the approach and passage of a frontal system.

Today Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Labor Day Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 45. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.