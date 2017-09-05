Areas Of Smoke, Sunny, Wth A High Near 80

A cold front moved through the Cowboy state and brought with it cooler temperatures and clear skies. Areas of smoke from fires in neighboring states will continue to blanket the area. A slight warmup will start on Wednesday.

Today Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Areas of smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.