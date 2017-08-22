Art On The Green Results

GREEN RIVER — The 13th Annual Art on the Green event held August 18 & 19, 2017 was well received by the community.
Artists from Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight.
In attendance were five high school competitors, 16 semi-professional and 20 professional.
The weekend began with a bang at 11 am on Friday.
All 41 competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.
The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.
Artists’ Choice
Professional 2D
1st place: Josh Clare
2nd place: Shane Steiss
3rd place: Jill Hartley
Semi Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Chris Bieber
3rd place: Bryant Birch
Professional 3D
1st place: Jeff Rudolph
2nd place: Bryan Cordova
3rd place: Mary Shaw
Semi Professional 3D
1st place: Chad Spalding
2nd place: Gail VanWagoner
3rd place: Trevor little
Mayor’s Choice Awards
Professional 2D: J.T. Schmidt
Professional 3D: Mary Shaw
High School: Paige Pitcher
People Choice
Professional 3D: Bryan Cordova
Professional 2D: Tyrell Jasperson
Judges Choice Results
High School 2D
1st place: Haylen Cordova
2nd place: Tie; Coleton Spalding and Afton Spalding
High School 3D
1st place: Paige Pitcher
2nd place: Skylee Gomez
Semi Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Amanda Romero
3rd place: Rudy Gunter
Professional 2D
1st place: RC Jones
2nd place: Josh Clare
3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson
Semi Professional 3D
1st place: Chad Spalding
2nd place: Gail Van Wagoner
3rd place: Wayne Kertz
Professional 3D
1st place: Jeff Rudolph
2nd place: Bryan Cordova
3rd place: Mary Shaw
Other associated events included the 3rd Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4 pm with four competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community. The first theme was “Desert” and the championship theme was “Elements.” The winner of the 3rd Annual Battle on the Green for the second year in a row was Jason Parson.
