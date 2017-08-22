Art On The Green Results

GREEN RIVER — The 13th Annual Art on the Green event held August 18 & 19, 2017 was well received by the community.

Artists from Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight.

In attendance were five high school competitors, 16 semi-professional and 20 professional.

The weekend began with a bang at 11 am on Friday.

All 41 competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.

The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.

Artists’ Choice

Professional 2D

1st place: Josh Clare

2nd place: Shane Steiss

3rd place: Jill Hartley

Semi Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon

2nd place: Chris Bieber

3rd place: Bryant Birch

Professional 3D

1st place: Jeff Rudolph

2nd place: Bryan Cordova

3rd place: Mary Shaw

Semi Professional 3D

1st place: Chad Spalding

2nd place: Gail VanWagoner

3rd place: Trevor little

Mayor’s Choice Awards

Professional 2D: J.T. Schmidt

Professional 3D: Mary Shaw

High School: Paige Pitcher

People Choice

Professional 3D: Bryan Cordova

Professional 2D: Tyrell Jasperson

Judges Choice Results

High School 2D

1st place: Haylen Cordova

2nd place: Tie; Coleton Spalding and Afton Spalding

High School 3D

1st place: Paige Pitcher

2nd place: Skylee Gomez

Semi Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon

2nd place: Amanda Romero

3rd place: Rudy Gunter

Professional 2D

1st place: RC Jones

2nd place: Josh Clare

3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson

Semi Professional 3D

1st place: Chad Spalding

2nd place: Gail Van Wagoner

3rd place: Wayne Kertz

Professional 3D

1st place: Jeff Rudolph

2nd place: Bryan Cordova

3rd place: Mary Shaw

Other associated events included the 3rd Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4 pm with four competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community. The first theme was “Desert” and the championship theme was “Elements.” The winner of the 3rd Annual Battle on the Green for the second year in a row was Jason Parson.

For more information on the Green River Arts Council like us on Facebook or check out our website at www.cityofgreenriver.org