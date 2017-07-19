Arthur Park Vandalism Damage Estimated At $10,700

ROCK SPRINGS — On May 8, 2017, May 23, 2017, June 8, 2017, and on June 14, 2017, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to vandalism calls at Arthur Park located at 1800 Arthur Ave in Rock Springs.

The following property was destroyed due to the vandals between the four dates:

Lock on men’s bathroom door, automatic toilet flush sensor, installation of Plexiglas window, (2) two metal sinks, men’s urinal and (2) wall mounted toilets.

Between the four vandalism incidents, Officers determine the total amount of damage to be approximate $10,700.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are unsure if someone is committing the vandalism alone or if multiple persons are involved.

If anyone has any information they are advised to contact Detective Garrettson with the Rock Springs Police Department Detective Division at 307-352-1588 ext 525. Persons can remain anonymous if they wish.