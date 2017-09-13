Arthur Terry Maestas (April 1, 1957 – September 11, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Arthur Terry Maestas, 60, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mr. Maestas was a long time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Reliance, Wyoming.

Mr. Maestas was born April 1, 1957, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Tomas Maestas and Laura Marie Carillo.

He attended schools in Reliance and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1975 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Mr. Maestas also received his mechanical maintenance certification.

Mr. Maestas married Susan Marie Hernandez in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 28, 1998.

He worked as a miner for TaTa Chemicals for 40 years.

Mr. Maestas was an avid bicycle rider, a family man and most of all a lover of Jesus.

Survivors include his wife Susan Maestas of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Gabriel Maestas and wife Lizbeth of Ridgecrest, California, and Joshua Bluemel of Rock Springs, Wyoming, seven daughters; Janie Furlow and husband Ben of Kyle, Texas, Stephanie Crofts and husband Kirk of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sarah Slater and husband Brian of Eugene, Oregon, Lisa Schumacher and husband Matthew of Fort Collins, Colorado, Laura Schumacher and husband Eric of Johnstown, Colorado, Mary Beth Maynard and husband Cody of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Abigail Bluemel of Rock Springs Wyoming, three brothers; Paul Maestas of St. George, Utah, Floyd Maestas of Reliance, Wyoming, and Lawrence Maestas of Wisconsin, one sister Gloria Masters of Florence, Oregon, twelve grandchildren; Jeremiah, Charity, Jennifer, Benjamin, Olivia, Sophie, Keyan, Gracey, Aiden, Kaitlynn, Daphne, and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Laura Maestas as well as several siblings.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour before the funeral services. Pastor Nathan Bloomfield will conduct the funeral services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com