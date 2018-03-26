Arts Council Community Support Grant Deadline Approaching

WYOMING — Persons interested in applying for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Community Support Grant are reminded that the application deadline is April 1.
The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for a project and /or operational support for organizations that provide services to their community through the arts.
Applications are open for programs and services held between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.
An organization is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in this grant category.
Funding amounts available will provide support for the following:
Operating and Project Support (up to $12,000)
Arts education activities (up to $5,000)
Professional development (up to $1,000)
Programs involving folk and traditional arts (up to $1,000)
Outreach to rural communities (up to $1,000)
For full grant guidelines and to access the application, visit the Grants tab.
For more information, contact the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-777-7742.