Arts Council Community Support Grant Deadline Approaching

WYOMING — Persons interested in applying for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Community Support Grant are reminded that the application deadline is April 1.

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for a project and /or operational support for organizations that provide services to their community through the arts.

Applications are open for programs and services held between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

An organization is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in this grant category.

Funding amounts available will provide support for the following:

Operating and Project Support (up to $12,000)

Arts education activities (up to $5,000)

Professional development (up to $1,000)

Programs involving folk and traditional arts (up to $1,000)

Outreach to rural communities (up to $1,000)

For full grant guidelines and to access the application, visit the Grants tab.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-777-7742.