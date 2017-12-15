Ask Game & Fish: Are Santa’s Reindeer Found in Wyoming?

Ask Game & Fish

Scott Edberg, deputy chief for the Wildlife Division at Wyoming Game & Fish, answers your questions.

Q: Are the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh found in Wyoming?

A: You won’t find the special reindeer of the North Pole in Wyoming that possess magical aerial abilities to tow the mystical sleigh of Kris Kringle.

But, you can see some wonderful members of the deer family including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

Wyoming’s deer have a more down-to-earth magic. Instead of brightly wrapped packages found in Santa’s sleigh towed by his eight reindeer, our deer bring an appreciation for wild things, wild places, a great reason to be outside…and just maybe a portion of the yearly sustenance.

As we all know, the reindeer pulling Santa Claus’ sleigh visit Wyoming only during Christmas Eve and only stop at houses of good boys and girls. So you better not be naughty, but be nice!

Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

.

Scott Edberg

Deputy Chief, Wildlife Division

Wyoming Game & Fish Department