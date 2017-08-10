How to Prevent Sports-Related Back & Neck Injuries

Join Dr. Henry Fabian for a free educational seminar on spine care.

“How to Prevent Sports-Related Back and Neck Injuries: Information Parents, Coaches and Athletes Need to Know”

Thursday, August 10

6:30 pm

Aspen Mountain Medical Center

4401 College Drive

For more information, call 307-352-8900



About Dr. Fabian

Dr. Henry Fabian is uniquely trained to care for the entire spectrum of spinal conditions. He previously served as team physician for several of Cleveland’s professional sports teams.

Since 2005, he has also been a team physician for the U.S. Ski Team.

Each of these roles, combined with his 20+ years experience, has contributed to his dynamic ability to provide comprehensive spine care to Sweetwater County residents.

Specialty Spine Care in Rock Springs

Spine conditions & procedures handled by Dr. Fabian:

Comprehensive Spinal Physical Evaluation

Lumbar Microdiscectomy

Spinal Decompression

Lumbar Disc Replacement

Cervical Anterior/Posterior Fusion

Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery

Thoracolumnar Fusion

Deformity Correction Surgery

