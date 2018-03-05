Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts Health Fair, Lab Draw Options For Everyone

Take the first step to a healthier you at Aspen Mountain’s Health Fair.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center has a variety of affordable test options for everyone.

Testing dates are February 26 – March 3, and March 5 – March 10, Monday through Saturday, from 7 am – 11 am.

Walk-Ins are welcome!

Payment expected at time of lab draw. Insurance will not be billed.

*Blood draw participants should not eat or drink anything other than water after midnight.

Lab Tests Offered:

  • General Health Panel: $35
  • TSH (Thyroid): $25
  • A1C (Diabetes): $20
  • PSA (Prostate): $25
  • CRP (Inflamation): $25
  • Iron Studies: $25
  • Vitamin D, 25 Hydroxy” $35
  • Vitamin B12 / Folate: $25
  • Testosterone Total: $25
  • Blood Type: $25
  • STD Panel: $160
  • Hepatitis C Antibody: $25
  • Female Hormone Panel: $100
  • Female Complete Health Fair Panel:$125 (bundle with hormone panel for $200 total)
  • Male Complete Health Fair Panel: $175

 

For more information, please call 307-352-6940 or visit www.AspenMountainMC.com

 

