Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts Health Fair, Lab Draw Options For Everyone

Take the first step to a healthier you at Aspen Mountain’s Health Fair.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center has a variety of affordable test options for everyone.

Testing dates are February 26 – March 3 , and March 5 – March 10 , Monday through Saturday , from 7 am – 11 am.

Walk-Ins are welcome!

Payment expected at time of lab draw. Insurance will not be billed.

*Blood draw participants should not eat or drink anything other than water after midnight.

Lab Tests Offered:

General Health Panel: $35

TSH (Thyroid): $25

A1C (Diabetes): $20

PSA (Prostate): $25

CRP (Inflamation): $25

Iron Studies: $25

Vitamin D, 25 Hydroxy” $35

Vitamin B12 / Folate: $25

Testosterone Total: $25

Blood Type: $25

STD Panel: $160

Hepatitis C Antibody: $25

Female Hormone Panel: $100

Female Complete Health Fair Panel:$125 (bundle with hormone panel for $200 total)

Male Complete Health Fair Panel: $175

For more information, please call 307-352-6940 or visit www.AspenMountainMC.com

