Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts Health Fair, Lab Draw Options For Everyone

Take the first step to a healthier you at Aspen Mountain’s Health Fair.
Aspen Mountain Medical Center has a variety of affordable test options for everyone.
Testing dates are February 26 – March 3, and March 5 – March 10, Monday through Saturday, from 7 am – 11 am.
Walk-Ins are welcome!
Payment expected at time of lab draw. Insurance will not be billed.
*Blood draw participants should not eat or drink anything other than water after midnight.
Lab Tests Offered:
- General Health Panel: $35
- TSH (Thyroid): $25
- A1C (Diabetes): $20
- PSA (Prostate): $25
- CRP (Inflamation): $25
- Iron Studies: $25
- Vitamin D, 25 Hydroxy” $35
- Vitamin B12 / Folate: $25
- Testosterone Total: $25
- Blood Type: $25
- STD Panel: $160
- Hepatitis C Antibody: $25
- Female Hormone Panel: $100
- Female Complete Health Fair Panel:$125 (bundle with hormone panel for $200 total)
- Male Complete Health Fair Panel: $175
For more information, please call 307-352-6940 or visit www.AspenMountainMC.com
