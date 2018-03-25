Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts Health Fair [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– Aspen Mountain Medical Center hosted its Health Fair on Saturday, March 24, in which patients and the general public could come and check out the facility and visit several vendors and providers.

Patients who had their blood tested at Aspen Mountain Medical Center could come pick their results up and visit with a healthcare provider for consultations regarding their health screening results.

The health fair also included medical consultations with pharmacists and free blood pressure checks.

Visitors could enter a drawing as well to win door prizes like an Amazon Echo Dot, lounge chairs, or a crock pot.







Kids enjoyed a teddy bear clinic where they picked out stuffed animals and Aspen Mountain Medical Center employees bandaged the stuffed animals up and treated them for injuries before sending them off to their new homes.







People who visited the health fair could also visit local vendor booths as well as visit with healthcare providers.

Representatives for OMNIBotics taught visitors about robotic-assisted total knee replacements. Surgeons use specialized tools and patented OMNIBotics Bone Morphing technology to fit implants with more accuracy.



















