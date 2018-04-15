Athletes Gather in Rock Springs for the High School Rodeo [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater County High School Rodeo State Qualifier has been going on this weekend at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Athletes from across the state gathered at the Sweetwater Events Complex to compete in the state qualifying event.

The rodeo kicked off with the Junior High division on Friday, while high school rough stock and steer wrestling took place Friday and Saturday night. High school timed events started on Saturday. The rodeo wraps up today with remaining high school events.



Check out some photos of the high school team roping competition below.

