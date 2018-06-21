Athlon Sports Names University of Wyoming Safety Andrew Wingard as Second Team All-American

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming Cowboy football player Andrew Wingard was named as Second Team Defense All-American at the safety position by Athlon Sports.

Athlon Sports released its 2018 All-America Team, in which they analyze players’ past seasons and records and make predictions for the upcoming 2018 season. The All-America Team picks are a projection of how these players will perform in 2018.



Wingard is one of only three Mountain West players to be named to the Athlon Sports 2018 All-America Team.

Domink Eberle of Utah State was picked as Second Team Special Teams All-American in the the kicker position. Avery Williams of Boise State was chosen as Third Team Special Teams All-American as a punt returner.

Check out the full Athlon Sports 2018 All-America Team here.