Attend Yellowstone’s Hawk Watch On September 23

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Celebrate the spectacle of raptor (bird of prey) migration on Saturday, September 23, in Yellowstone National Park’s Hayden Valley. The Hawk Watch is a spectacular opportunity to observe and learn about raptors, their ecology, and their migration.

Start the day at the Fishing Bridge Visitor Center. Park staff will present raptor identification tips there at 9 a.m. Afterwards, travel north to Hayden Valley to look for the raptors that fly through Yellowstone each fall.

Park rangers will observe raptors with visitors at a road pull out in Hayden Valley from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Meet park rangers at the turnout located nine miles north of Fishing Bridge Junction and 6.6 miles south of Canyon Junction. Look for signs, spotting scopes, and uniformed rangers at the program location. Visitors may want to bring a lawn chair, water, snacks, and binoculars.

Both programs are free to attend. For more information, please call Katy Duffy at 307-699-2696.