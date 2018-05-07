ATV Crash Victim Airlifted To Salt Lake City

GREEN RIVER — A Green River woman was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an ATV crash on Saturday.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller and her K9 partner Huk were dispatched at about 2:24 PM on May 5 to the Telephone Canyon area west of Green River in response to a report of an all-terrain vehicle mishap.

Buller found the ATV, a 2011 Polaris, tipped on its passenger side along a two-track road but unoccupied. Fearful that its occupant or occupants had been ejected, she deployed Huk to track by scent. Huk picked up a trail that led to the top of a nearby rise, where it appeared to end.

Lowell said Buller communicated her findings and learned that the ATV’s driver, Michael Coates of Green River, hiked up the rise after the crash to get cell phone service and was picked up by his daughter. Family members had also located and picked up his wife, Sharon Coates, the ATV’s other occupant, who had suffered a serious injury to one hand.

Michael and Sharon Coates were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. Michael Coates was treated at Memorial and Sharon Coates was flown to Salt Lake City.

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation continues. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.