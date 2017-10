ROCK SPRINGS — Audeila Martinez passed away Sunday the 16 of October.

She was born September 15, 1980, the daughter of Jerry Martinez and stepmother Becky Martinez and Debra Tisdale and stepfather, Justin Tisdale.

She is survived by her husband Scott Daugherty, their two children Raven and JJ; one brother Jeremiah Graham and many aunts, uncles, cousins.

A gathering and celebration of life were held at the Amercian Legion.