August Counted as Loss for Memorial Hospital – Facts at a Glance

ROCK SPRINGS — August, the second month of the Fiscal Year 2018, was a loss for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. August was projected to be a loss in the budget, but that was overshot by $204,588.

Memorial Hospital’s CEO Irene Richardson said in a document titled ‘Narrative to the August 2017 Financial Statement’ that “We will continue to see the effect of the recent cost savings in the new fiscal year. As of August, the daily cash expense is $211,000, down from a FY2017 high of $236,000.”

In July, the daily cash expense was $206,000, so it went up by roughly $5,000 a day in August.

See some of the main August financial facts at a glance. Figures were presented at yesterday’s Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees regular meeting.

The Bottom Line for August

The bottom line from operations for August was a loss of $341,830, compared to a loss of $137,242 in the budget. This yields a -4.83% operating margin for the month compared to -1.85% in the budget.

The YTD Net Operating Loss is $697,436, compared to a loss of $417,436 in the Budget. This represents a YTD Operating Margin of -5.05% compared with -2.87% in the Budget.

The Total Net Loss for the month was $127,259, compared to a gain of $57,863 in the budget. The YTD Total Net Loss is $264,468, compared to a loss of $27,226. This represents a YTD Total Profit Margin of -1.91% compared with -.19% in the budget.

Debt service coverage came in at 2.49. The existing bond covenants require that the hospital maintain debt service coverage of 1.25 for compliance.

Volume

Average Inpatient Census for the month was 10.4; under budget and prior year by 7.2.

YTD Average Census is 11.7 compared to 19.0 in the Budget and 19.0 in the prior year.

Inpatient Surgeries were 14 under budget at 25 and Outpatient Surgeries were under budget by 10 at 136. There were 6,546 Outpatient Visits, under budget by 828.

Total ER Visits were 1,378, which was over budget by 24.

There were 39 newborns in August, under budget by 6. Births are under budget by 1 year to date.

Revenue

Revenue for the month was $13,347,260, under budget by $298,798.

Inpatient revenue was under budget by $1,423,502, Outpatient revenue was over budget by $1,183,770 and the employed Provider Clinic was under budget by $59,066.

YTD Total revenue was $26,107,521, under budget by $203,621. Inpatient revenue is under budget by $2,285,209, Outpatient revenue is over budget by $2,418,928 and the Provider Clinic is under budget by $337,340.

Memorial Hospital is experiencing a shift from inpatient care to outpatient care. YTD inpatient revenue is 22.01% of total revenue compared to 31.3% in the prior year.

Net patient revenue for the month was $6,972,769, under budget by $282,336. YTD Net patient revenue was $13,578,931, under budget by $664,660.

Deductions from revenue were booked at 47.8% for August compared to 46.8% in the budget and 43.6% for the prior year. YTD Deductions from revenue are 48%, compared to 45.9% in the budget and 44.4% for FY 2017.

Expenses

Total Expenses for the month were $7,413,029, under budget by $129,667.

Salary & wage, fringe benefits, physician fees, contract labor, purchased services, utilities and depreciation were under budget for August.

Over Budget Expense Categories

Supplies – This expense is over budget by $137,245. Oxygen, patient chargeables, drugs, maintenance supplies, and outdated supplies are over budget for August.

Repairs & Maintenance – This expense is over budget by $12,130. Maintenance & Repair in Facilities included CPU repairs and reprogramming.

Other Operating Expenses – This expense is over budget by $15,479. Postage, freight, pharmacy floor changes, and computer software are over budget for August.

Leases & Rentals – This expense is over budget by $30,692. Expenses over budget in August include MRI and IT equipment leases.

Balance Sheet

Operating Cash at month end was $12,335,327, up $935,820 from July.

Collections for the month of August were $7,843,823.

The Days of Cash on Hand for August are at 105 , up 2 days from July due to the high collection month.The existing bond covenants require that we maintain 75 days of cash on hand for compliance.

Gross Receivables at month end were $18,989,993, down $1,293,864 from the prior month.

Net Patient Receivables at month end were $9,994,275, down $985,470 from last month.

Days in Receivables are 44 for August, down 5 days from July.

Outlook for September

September volume is down, projecting to come in under budget. The hospital continues to experience a shift from inpatient care to outpatient care with inpatient revenue and patient days being under budget.

Revenue is projecting to come in at$12.3M, which is under budget with Net Revenue projecting to $6.5M. Collections are projecting to come in at$6.3M, which is under budget.

With the decreased volumes, expenses are also projecting to come in under budget. Salary merit increases and incentives went into effect in August.

The hospital should continue to see a decreased level of total expenses with the effects of the cost savings and financial plan. Salaries, benefits, consulting fees, contract labor and physician fees should decrease in Fiscal Year 2018.