Austin J. Davis (December 20, 1930 – June 23, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Austin J. Davis, 86, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Mission at Castle Rock.

He was born on December 20, 1930 in Superior, Wyoming, the son of Thomas and Violet Lawson Davis.

Mr. Davis attended schools in Superior and was a 1950 graduate of the Superior High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran who served from 1950 until 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1954 to 1971 during the Vietnam Era.

He was employed by Local #1277 as a general laborer in construction.

Survivors include one sister Hannah Tennant of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nephews and nieces Norm Davis of Rock Springs, David Tennant and wife Connie of Lincoln, California and Sherry Pecolar and husband Ray, Violet Keywatz and husband Burt, Frances K. Lesko all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Carma Dufford of Iowa and Clifford Robinson and wife Judy of Colorado; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sarah Robinson and Thelma Davis; brothers William Robert Davis and Joseph Davis.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military graveside services and interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday, one hour prior to services.