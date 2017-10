ROCK SPRINGS — Author Florence Shepard will be in Rock Springs Tuesday to give two readings.

She wrote a memoir, “Sometimes Creek” about growing up in the immigrant Bertagnoli family during the depression in the Kemmerer area, and will discuss this book at 1:00 at the Young At Heart Center.

At 7:00 pm at the college, she will be presenting a slide show on her book “Saving Wyoming’s Hoback” on how the community came together to stop oil and gas drilling in the Hoback.