Author-Historian Presents at Fort Laramie on 150th Anniversary of Treaty Signing

FORT LARAMIE — Commemoration activities for the 150th Anniversary of the signing of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie continue on Sunday, June 17 at 2:00 pm with noted historian and author Paul Hedren’s presentation of, “Spotted Tail, Buffalo South, and the Fort Laramie Treaties” at Fort Laramie National Historic Site.

Following the program, Mr. Hedren will be signing books available in the Visitor Center bookstore.

The nationally significant 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie brought a close to years of conflict on the Norther Great Plains.

Unfortunately, the Treaty—which intended to bring an end to years of bloodshed and guarantee indigenous hunting rights—began the era of the Reservation System.

By all appearances the eventual outcome of the Treaty seems at odds with its original intent. Or was it? Answers to this difficult question will come to light during Mr. Hedren’s illuminating presentation.

Paul Hedren is a retired National Park Service historian and superintendent. After a long career, including a tenure at Fort Laramie in the early 1970s, Mr. Hedren has become one of the leading authorities on the Northern Plains Indian Wars.

He is the author of numerous books on the subject including: Fort Laramie and the Great Sioux War; Powder River: Disastrous Opening of the Great Sioux War; and others. Many of these books are available in the bookstore.

The presentation is hosted at the Commissary Bleachers. Admission to the park is free.