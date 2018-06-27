Author to Speak on “The Life and Legends of Calamity Jane” Saturday at the Rock Springs Library

ROCK SPRINGS– Calamity Jane is a big name in Western history. She is featured in TV shows, movies and novels as a gun-carrying heroine, but how much of the stories about her are true?



Legends vs. Reality

Richard W. Etulain will be presenting the program “The Life and Legends of Calamity Jane” at 1 pm Saturday, June 30 at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street.

Based on the book Etulain wrote by the same name, his presentation will compare the legends and fiction of Calamity Jane’s life compared to the facts.

Etulain’s book is a thoroughly researched biography that traces the real Calamity Jane, from her beginning roots on a Missouri farm with the given name Martha Canary, to the development of the Wild West persona known as Calamity Jane.

The book sorts through the stories and offers information on Calamity Jane’s husbands and family and traces the stories that helped shape her reputation.

About Etulain

Etulain is a Professor Emeritus of History and former director of the Center for the American West at the University of New Mexico. He is the former editor of the New Mexico Historical Review and the author of more than 50 books.

This program is presented by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information on library programs and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.