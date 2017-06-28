Auto Burglary Suspect Has Been Identified

UPDATE: (June 28, 2017) The suspect in the photograph sent regarding the auto-burglary yesterday has been identified. Again, RSPD cannot thank the public enough for their willingness to help us out on our cases.

Updates will be released as we get them.

ROCK SPRINGS – (June 27, 2017)Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the identity of an auto burglary suspect.

On June 26th at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 1030 Dewar Drive for a report of multiple auto burglaries. Video surveillance showed the burglaries occurred just after 9:00 pm.

The suspect, pictured in the photo, broke into two vehicles and attempted to access approximately 10 others.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 30-40 years old, short hair, balding on top and has a full mustache and beard. He was wearing jeans, a maroon shirt, and white shoes.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity or information regarding the break-ins, please contact Corporal Amanda Clawson at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/RockSpringsPD.