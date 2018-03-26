Auxiliary Completes Pledge To St. John’s Medical Center For Affiliation With Huntsman Cancer Institute

JACKSON HOLE, — On March 22, 2018, the St. John’s Medical Center Auxiliary presented a check for $250,000 to St. John’s Medical Center, completing its pledge to support the affiliation between St. John’s Medical Center and Huntsman Cancer Institute, one of the nation’s premier cancer hospitals. The Auxiliary partnered with the Teton Pines Women’s Golf Association to complete its fundraising goal.

“Support from the St. John’s Auxiliary has helped the hospital achieve its 5-star rating. We are deeply thankful for their gift of $250,000 to support the affiliation with Huntsman,” said St. John’s Medical Center CEO Paul Beaupré, MD. “The Auxiliary’s efforts — through the Spring Fling, the golf tournament, ambassador building, and more — are vital to our success.”

Specifically, the Auxiliary’s gift will support St. John’s oncology nurses in earning national certification, the oncology department in its pursuit of “Center of Excellence” certification by the American College of Surgeons, and patient participation in available clinical trials at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“Thanks to the efforts of our members and the overwhelming support of our community, we are proud to be able to help the Medical Center continue to provide top-quality care,” said Connie Hansen, president of the Auxiliary. “The Auxiliary has a long history of supporting cancer care services in our community. This gift demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the best cancer care available.”

The Auxiliary is an all-volunteer group whose purpose is to promote and advance the welfare of St. John’s Medical Center by educating members so they may serve as community ambassadors for the Medical Center, through fundraising activities, and by service to the hospital and its patients. Funds raised by the Auxiliary, through annual events such as the Spring Fling Gala and the Annual Charity Golf Tournament, go directly toward the fulfillment of pledges to the Medical Center for specific equipment or services.

The Auxiliary holds monthly educational lunch meetings as well as occasional social events for members and guests. For more information about the Auxiliary, please contact Mary Katherine King, St. John’s Hospital Foundation Director of Stewardship and Special Events, at 307.739.7517.