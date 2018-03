LINCOLN COUNTY — The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center Nowcast has issued a general avalanche advisory for the Southwest Trails/Grey’s River Area, in effect all day on March 19.

At the higher elevations skiers and riders could trigger small pockets of wind slab up to 18 inches in depth.

Deep slab avalanches continue to be a threat for snowmobilers who climb steep avalanche prone slopes.

Avalanches are unlikely below an elevation of 8,000 feet.