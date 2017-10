ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Avengers boys U-14 soccer team went undefeated at the South Dakota Fright Fest over the past weekend, in which they took home the championship title.

Their championship marks the end of the boys’ outstanding fall season. The Avengers played 15 games this season, in which they won 13. They lost one game and the other game ended in a tie.

The boys scored an impressive 123 goals throughout the season.