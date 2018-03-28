Backup Generator In Place At Sweetwater Events Complex

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The backup generator has been delivered and is in place at the Sweetwater Events Complex, which has been designated as Sweetwater County’s Emergency Shelter. Sweetwater Events Complex’s Master Electrician, Jeremy Boyer, will be connecting the generator to the complex’s primary power loop and testing the generator in the next couple of weeks. Funding for the project was awarded from a grant through Homeland Security and Sweetwater County to install a backup generator to provide power to the Exhibit Hall, should an emergency arise.

This project helps the Sweetwater Events Complex meet its designation as the main emergency shelter in the Population Annex for area residents by the Sweetwater County Emergency Management.

The project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2018.

The project will include some changes to the property by the Exhibit Hall.

The maintenance gate will move north, closer to the horseshoe pits and the fence will be replaced. This will allow for the Complex to create a Dog Park next to the horseshoe pit area, for individuals staying in the campgrounds. The trenching for the conduit will run from the Exhibit Hall and across the front parking lot so that it may tie into the main power loop.

In addition to the backup generator will provide added security for our power source at the complex. This was an item that was mentioned by Homeland Security during the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The backup generator will also benefit other local groups, such as schools for emergency evacuations and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.