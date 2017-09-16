The Bad Boyz Are Coming To Town!

It’s Ladies Night!
Grab a girlfriend, or all of them. It’s time for a girls night out.
You’ve seen MAGIC MIKE, now…
The former producer of CHIPPENDALES presents – GIRLS NIGHT OUT with the California Bad Boyz, starring some of the former members of Chippendales and they’re coming to Club 307, right here in Rock Springs!
.
.
It’s Girls Night Out!
Come out and celebrate birthday parties, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, or just for a #FundayMonday night on the town… You find a reason ladies!!
Ladies Night at Club 307
Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 pm
Buy Tickets HERE!
Meet The Boyz
- A Meet and Greet will be 30 minutes prior to showtime.
- Get a T-shirt signed and autographed by the dancers!
.
They’re sexy and they’re silly
- Join the Event on Facebook!
- Follow the Bad Boyz on Facebook.
- Follow the Bad Boyz on Instagram.
- Visit the Bad Boyz website.
BAD BOYZ ON THE ROAD!
Posted by CALIFORNIA BAD BOYZ on sábado, 15 de julio de 2017
Club 307:
Don’t forget to come sober up with us. The following day, Club 307 offers $3.07 breakfast and burger specials!
- Located at 1506 1/2 9th Street (Next to Lew’s Restaurant)
- Business hours 9 am – 2 am
- Seven days a week
- Smoke-free Environment
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.