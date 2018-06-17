Badger Creek Fire at 20,088 Acres, 62% Contained

ALBANY COUNTY — The Badger Creek Fire in Albany Count has grown again to 20,088 acres, but is finally reaching some containment, due to the hard work of the firefighters and the two inches of rain that fell on Saturday. An increase in humidity is also aiding the effort.

While the rain in the forecast may make firefighter efforts more difficult, they will be working to achieve as much containment as possible before a drying trend hits in the weather on Tuesday.

The fire increased to around 19,000 acres, as reported, but then that number was revised due to more accurate mapping.

Current Situation

The ongoing work of firefighters has resulted in 62% containment on the Badger Creek Fire. The fire is now 20,088 acres. The increase in acreage is a result of more accurate mapping, and not due to fire spread on Saturday.

On Saturday, firefighters strengthened sections of control line along the northern and eastern edge, and monitored and patrolled areas that are now contained. Firefighters continued to patrol in the communities affected by the Badger Creek Fire; extinguishing remaining hot spots near structures and other values at risk.

Although the operational tempo has shifted because of the weather, this is still a full suppression fire. Firefighters will continue to strengthen control lines along Hwy 230, uncontained sections of line to the south, and areas on the eastern edge where they can do so safely. Fire engines will continue to patrol communities throughout the day.

On Sunday, Rocky Mountain Team Black will support Albany County’s efforts to begin allowing residents back into some of the evacuated areas.

Residents of Fox Park and Miller Lake can meet Albany County officials at the Albany Fire Station at 8:00 a.m. to be escorted into the communities to address any needs they may have. These areas will remain under evacuation. Residents will not be allowed to stay at their homes.

As opportunities allow for residents to safely re-enter other communities, fire managers will work with Albany County to support those efforts.

The specialized aircraft that was using Lake Hattie to scoop water is no longer being used to support the fire suppression efforts. As a result, boating on Lake Hattie is no longer prohibited.

Strategy

The Badger Creek Fire is a full suppression fire. This is accomplished by implementing strategies and tactics where and when firefighters can be successful at the lowest risk to accomplish the objectives of minimizing negative impacts to structures, private property, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.

Weather

Approximately, 02” of rain fell on the Badger Creek Fire on Saturday. On Sunday, up to 0.5” of additional rain is expected throughout the day.

An increase in relative humidity will help to diminish fire behavior; however, the amount of rainfall could make travel and firefighting activities challenging.

Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 7 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

The increased moisture is expected to persist through Monday before a drying trend moves into the area on Tuesday.

Closures and Public Safety

An emergency closure remains in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest – Laramie Ranger District and the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest – Canyon lakes Ranger District.

The closures are in place to ensure the protection of the public and fire personnel during operations for the Badger Creek Fire and will remain in effect until rescinded. The closure orders is posted on the Badger Creek Fire InciWeb page.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the communities of Foxpark, Mountain Home, Wold Tract, Wyocolo, Gramm, Beehive, Miller Lake, and the areas along Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado state line including Woods Landing, New Jelm, and Jelm. The community of Foxborough remains under a pre-evacuation order.

Road closures remain in place for the Badger Creek Fire. WYO 230 is closed between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line. WYO 10 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line. In Colorado, CO 127 is closed from the CO 125 junction to the Wyoming state line (except for local traffic).

Tip Line

The cause of the Badger Creek Fire remains under investigation.

The public is asked to call 307-745-2392 with any information on activity they may have seen in the area of the Mountain Home OHV Trail system near Forest Service Roads 501 and 544D on the afternoon of Sunday, June 10.