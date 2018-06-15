Badger Creek Fire Reaches 14,960 Acres, Can Be Seen From Space

ALBANY COUNTY — The Badger Creek Fire in Albany County has reached 14,960 acres and can be seen from space.

NASA’s Aqua satellite detected heat signatures and smoke from the Badger Creek Fire burning in southern Wyoming on the Colorado line.

This natural color image from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer that flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite was taken on June 12.

The red areas indicate hot spots, or fires. Smoke appears as a light brown color. In the image, a large plume of smoke extends from the Badger Creek fire to the east.

The wildfire was 11,021 acres in size as of this Thursday morning and at 5,244 acres on Tuesday night.

Sweetwater County has an engine and crew on site assisting with the wildfire in Albany County. County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian sent the included photo from our local firefighters working there.

This update is as of today, June 15 at 9 am.

Current Situation

The Badger Creek Fire remained active on Thursday. The fire has grown to 14,960 acres with no containment.

On Thursday, crews and dozers continued to make progress building fire line on the west and south edge of the fire.

On the northern edge of the fire along Hwy 230, crews built fire line along the road. During the night firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds to secure that line by backfiring between the fire’s edge and the line secured along Hwy 230.

Helicopters were used on Thursday to assist firefighters on the ground with water drops to cool hot spots. Firefighters continued to work in and around communities on Thursday, assisted by helicopters providing water drops.

There was no new structure damage reported.

On Friday, crews and dozers will continue to strengthen and build line on the south, west and north portions of the fire. On the east side of the fire, the fire is transitioning from dense timber into grass and sage.

Fire intensity is expected to decrease in the lighter fuels; however, access for firefighters is limited because of the steep terrain and fire weakened trees along the roads into these areas.

Crews will continue to protect structures and other values at risk on Friday. On the west side of the fire, crews are addressing hot spots within the communities. To the east, crews are mitigating the threat of fire to communities and other values where the fire has not yet reached.

Weather

The forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions early on Friday. Clouds will begin to develop late in the morning and increase through the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and winds will be out of the SSW with gusts up to 20 mph.

Closures and Public Safety

An emergency closure in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, Laramie Ranger District to ensure the protection of the public and fire personnel during operations for the Badger Creek Fire.

The closure order was updated on June 14, 2018, and will remain in effect until rescinded. The closure order is posted on the Forest’s website and InciWeb.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the communities of Foxpark, Mountain Home, Wold Tract, Wyocolo, Gramm, Beehive, Miller Lake, and the areas along Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado state line.

This includes Woods Landing, New Jelm, and Jelm. The community of Foxborough remains under a pre-evacuation order.

Several road closures remain in place due to the Badger Creek Fire. WYO 230 is closed between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line.

WYO 10 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line. In Colorado, Colorado Highway 127 is closed from the Colorado 125 junction to the Wyoming state line (except for local traffic).

Specialized aircraft will be using Lake Hattie to scoop water to assist with the firefighting efforts. As a result, boating on Lake Hattie is prohibited. Anglers can continue fishing from the shore.

Tip Line

The cause of the Badger Creek Fire is under investigation.

The public is asked to call 307-745-2392 (select option 5, and leave a detailed message) with any information on activity they may have seen near Forest Service Roads 501 and 544D in the area of the Mountain Home OHV Trail system on the afternoon of Sunday, June 10.