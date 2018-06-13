Badger Creek Wildfire Rapidly Increases to 5,244 Acres

ALBANY COUNTY — The Badger Creek Fire has rapidly increased in size to 5,244 acres. Yesterday, the fire was at 2,300 acres just yesterday at noon. Growth in the afternoon was primarily to the east.

Today’s Operations

The overall strategy of personnel continues to be full suppression of the Fire, by engaging in locations with the highest probability of success. Crews began to establish an anchor point and construct fireline along the southwest point of the Fire. Dozers are assisting crews with fireline construction. Engines were on duty in the evacuated communities, providing fire suppression, structure protection, and assessment. Due to clear skies and lack of cloud cover, the fire activity has been increasing earlier in the morning and continues later into the night.

Fire Personnel

Additional resources continue to arrive. Currently there are four Hot Shot crews and

two Type 2 crews. Air resources today included two Type 1 helicopters to assist with retardant and water drops, one Type 3 helicopter for reconnaissance, and one air attack plane. There have been no firefighter injuries reported to date.

The Rocky Mountain Region’s Black Incident Management Team (IMT) will assume command of fire operations on Wednesday. The Incident Command Post has been established at the Harmony School, west of Laramie, on Highway 230. A community meeting is in the planning stages for tomorrow, June 13 th , and will be announced tomorrow via Inciweb and Twitter.

Weather forecast

The forecast calls for continued hot, dry, and windy conditions and will affect fire

behavior again tomorrow.

Evacuations/Structures

Albany County Officials have issued evacuation orders for the communities of Mountain Home, Wyocolo, Wold Tract, Foxpark, Gramm, Beehive, Miller Lake, and the areas along

Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado state line. This includes Woods Landing, New Jelm, and Jelm. Currently, there are 510 properties included in the evacuation area, with 393 homes.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the community of Foxborough. As a precaution, natural gas and electrical service to Woods Landing has been shut down. Firefighters are engaged in structure protection in all affected communities as this remains the highest priority for resources. It is advised by the Forest

Service that all dispersed campers near the fire area relocate to other areas of the Forest.

Road Closures

Two road closures are in place at this time. Highway 230 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line. Highway 10 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line.

Tip Line

The cause of the Fire is unknown and is under investigation. A “tip line” has been established by the Laramie Ranger District.

The public is asked to call 307-745-2392 (select option #5 and leave a detailed message) with any information they may have seen on Sunday afternoon, June 10, near Forest

Service Roads 501 and 544D in the area of the Mountain Home OHV Trail system.