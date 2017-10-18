Baked Goods Available for Preorder from Greek Orthodox Church

ROCK SPRINGS—The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Springs is hosting a bake sale on November 17, but baked goods are up for preorder from now until November 1. There will be a wide variety of Greek goodies available.

The profits from the sale go to supporting the church and the church’s kitchen facility remodel, where they bake the goods.



Bake Sale Information

The bake sale will be open to the general public on Friday, November 17, from 1-6 pm. If the church has any leftovers, the items will be for sale again on Saturday, November 18, from 9 am until the items are all gone.

The bake sale will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church basement, located at 405 N. St., Rock Springs.



Preorder Information

To preorder items, the order must be a minimum of $50. The pre-sale started October 16 and will be available until Wednesday, November 1.

Preordered items will not be mailed to individuals, so people must pick them up at the church. Pick up day is Monday, November 13. The church will email people the specific times to pick items up.



Baked Goods

Several items are available for preorder and the bake sale including, but not limited to:

Baklava

Biscotti

Cheese Turnovers

Finkia

Galatobouriko

Kataifi Rolls

Pastitsio

Potica

Spanakopita

Greek Sweet Bread



The bake sale will feature items not available for preorder, including:

Galaktoboureko

Loukoutmathes

Diples

Kataifi (Ekmek)

Pastitsio Piece

Spanakopita Piece



To preorder items, visit the Greek Orthodox Church’s website by clicking here. Also, visit the website for more information on the bake sale and to see descriptions and images of the full list of baked goods.