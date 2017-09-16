Barbara Kessner (November 22, 1930 – September 12, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Barbara Kessner 86, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Kessner was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Kessner was born on November 22, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David G. Wilde and Mayme E. Savela.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1948 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Mrs. Kessner also attended the University of Wyoming and received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree.

Mrs. Kessner married John E. Kessner on December 31, 1952, in Laramie, Wyoming.

She was a teacher for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 34 years and retired in 1990.

Mrs. Kessner was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Alpha Delta Kappa.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing golf and gardening.

Survivors include her husband John E. Kessner of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter, Amy M. Speck and husband Robert E. Speck of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and one sister Betty Jane Leosco of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Mrs. Kessner was preceded in death by her parents, David G. Wilde and Mayme E. Savela, and one brother David G. Wilde Jr.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Chapel from 9:00 A.M until the time of services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.