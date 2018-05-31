Barbuto to Run for Sweetwater County Commission

ROCK SPRINGS — Joe M. Barbuto has announced his intent to run for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. Barbuto previously served in Wyoming State Legislature.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to become a candidate for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. The idea that great things can be accomplished by those who are willing to listen, act with integrity, work hard, and collaborate is what motivates me in this race,” said Barbuto in a press release.

Barbuto says his campaign will spend the next several months discussing ways we can promote economic development, protect and enhance our public lands, and ensure that Sweetwater County is managed in a way that promotes civility, productivity, and efficiency.

“New opportunities for growth and prosperity exist, but it will take a fresh perspective and willingness to try new things. That’s what I bring to this race,” said Barbuto. “I am looking forward to the campaign and the chance to meet and visit with folks from across the county.”

Barbuto and his wife, Erin, live in Rock Springs, where they are active in a number of groups, boards, and organizations.

More information can be found at facebook.com/barbutoforcommission.