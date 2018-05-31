Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to Hold 1st Legal, Regulated, and Sanctioned Bare Knuckle Event in the United States Since 1889 in Wyoming

PRESS RELEASE – Combat sports history will be made in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Saturday, June 2 nd , when the Philadelphia based Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) presents the first legal, regulated, and sanctioned bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889.

Held under the auspices and control of the Wyoming Combative Sports Commission, headed by Chairman Bryan Pedersen, the 12 bout card will feature only established professional fighters, who have competed in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai; and include the quarter-final round of an 8-man heavyweight tournament.

“This is the start of a new era in combat sports,” said BKFC President and former professional boxer David Feldman. “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will combine the incredibly rich history of bare knuckle under the Broughton and London Prize Ring Rules, with a modern rule set for this generation. By showcasing professional fighters from a wide array of disciplines, we want to answer the question: Who is the best pure striker on the planet?”

The inaugural event, “BKFC: The Beginning”, will be held at the Cheyenne Ice and Events

Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and air throughout the United States and Canada on Pay Per View through Multivision Media, Inc., on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95.

Tickets are available now exclusively at www.bareknuckle.tv ranging from $50 to $200

“Our Commission is proud to be regulating this great event, which speaks to Wyoming’s

tradition of strong Western independence. We are excited to work with Mr. Feldman, and the professionalism that he brings to the sport,” said Bryan Pedersen, Chairman of the Wyoming Combat Sports Commission

Among those scheduled to fight on the card at “BKFC: The Beginning” are:

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ricco Rodriguez

Former IBF Lightweight World Champion Paul Spadafora

Lineal Bare Knuckle Boxing Heavyweight Champion Bobby Gunn

Former WEC Middleweight Champion & 12 fight UFC veteran Joe Riggs

Bellator Heavyweight Tournament Winner & All-Army Boxing Champion Eric Prindle

Undefeated Heavyweight Professional Boxer Sam Shewmaker

The card is scheduled to feature additional fight veterans from the UFC, PBC, Bellator, and K1; and with fighters hailing from the US, Canada, Russia, England, and Australia.

Said BKFC President David Feldman, “As excited as we are for this event, we’re even more

excited to launch a new combat sport franchise with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This is truly just the beginning.”