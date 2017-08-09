Bark In The Park Returns

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 12, 2017, the Red Desert Humane Society (RDHS) is hosting its annual Bark in the Park (BITP) event at Century West Park from 9 am to 1 pm.

This event began in 2010 and has evolved to be a day that focuses on our furry, four-legged pets. In collaboration with the City of Rock Springs the Century West pool will be open to all dogs to come and have a “splashing good time.” The pool hours will be 10 am till 1 pm.

BITP is a Pet Fair and Adoption Event. RDHS will offer games, giveaways, and information about pet care.There will be a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic run by the Companion Animal Committee and Desert View Animal Hospital from 9 am till 12 pm.

RDHS will have animals available for adoption as well as information about becoming a foster parent or joining one of the Humane Society Committees. BITP allows the animals to have fun in the water and gives the community a chance to spend time with their pets.

The games will have something for everyone, or every pet.

Come down and see if your dog is the Fastest Licker, or maybe you feel your dog could win the Cake Walk? All they need to do is be the first one to sit when the music stops, and they can win! Maybe your dog would love to hang out in the ball pit searching for the hidden toys and treats. There will also be Paw Painting for the dogs, which gives their owners some “paw-friendly” artwork.

If you need to get your dog’s, (please no cats) vaccinations up to date come down for the Low-Cost Vaccination clinic put on the Companion Animal Care Committee. You will get your required vaccinations, and a City License all included for one low price.

It is $25 for an altered dog (spayed or neutered) and $45 for an un-altered dog.

The cost of vaccines includes a current City of Rock Springs license. The clinic only runs from 9 am till 12 pm so getting their early ensures your pet will get their vaccines.

Come down and spend the morning with the dogs. Whether you have a dog or are looking for a new dog, this is an event worth attending.

If you need more information, please call the Red Desert Humane Society at 362-1636 or check out our Facebook Page (Red Desert Humane Society or Red Desert Humane Society Events).