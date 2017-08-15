Basketball Hoop, Retirement And Work Change Order On Tonight’s Rock Springs City Council Meeting Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council has a slim agenda tonight.

They will begin the night by presenting a plaque to retiring Rock Springs Historical Museum Director Bob Nelson, along with reading a Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month proclamation.

During the reports section, a health insurance fund recap is planned.

Liquor catering approvals dominate the new business portion of the agenda, the only other item in new business is approval for the RSPD to apply for the 2018 EUDL Grant, which is used to enforce underage drinking laws.

The Council will vote on whether to allow the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Cameron Davies on behalf of his minor son Brayden Davies, who is working on an Eagle Scout project.

The project would see a Mega Slam Hoop installed by Davies, near the bike park and made available to the public for their free use. The Family Recreation Center would agree to maintain the hoop and allow the installation.

A work change order involving the 20-inch water transmission line replacement project phase 1, is also on the agenda.