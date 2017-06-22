Battle of the Bands is Tonight, Time to Vote!

Get your audience ears and your voting tickets ready, the Flaming Gorge Days’ Battle of the Bands is Tonight!

Battle of the Bands is a FREE, family-friendly event. Each attendee gets one voting ticket to determine the winner.

The Battle of the Bands wants YOU to vote. Every Vote Counts.

If You Go:

When: 6 pm.

Where: Expedition Island parking lot

Cost: Free

Bands in The Battle:

Sickamore Treezy

A.R.

The Channels

Rules for the Battle

Battle of the Bands will take place Tonight , June 22, 2017 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Expedition Island. ALL GENRES OF BANDS MAY ENTER.

The winners wil be chosen through audience voting during the actual Battle of the Bands. Each audience member will receive ONE VOTING TICKET, which can then be used to vote for ONE band/artist. The band/artist with the most combined votes, both on FB and through audience participation, will be declared the winner(s).

The Radio Network reserves the right to change the rules and procedures at any time.

The Radio Network will NOT reimburse any individual, artist or band for travel and/or food expenses. Competing bands will NOT receive any monetary compensation for their participation in the 2017 Battle of the Bands contest.

10 musical finalists will compete on TONIGHT, June 22nd at Expedition Island in Green River, Wyoming. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Each finalist will play for 20 minutes. THIS IS A FAMILY EVENT SO ALL SONGS PERFORMED MUST HAVE “CLEAN” LYRICS. The band line-up/performance times will be chosen at random by The Radio Network at the event and will require all bands to be present at 5:30 p.m. to allow 30 minute set up time for event to start promptly at 6 p.m.

In the event that a winner/finalist is unable to play Thursday June 22nd, the second runner-up will be chosen to play in their place.



