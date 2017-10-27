The Beard is Back: No-Shave November Contest 2017

The Beard is Back!

SweetwaterNOW and Shear Luck Salon bring you the 2nd annual No-Shave November Contest. Who doesn’t like to get prizes for growing facial hair?!

The rules are easy.

6 Easy Steps to Participate in the Contest

Step 1 – Shave Your Face – Between October 30 and November 1, shave your entire face as cleanly as possible. We want to see something shorter than light stubble. Play fair.

Step 2 – Submit Your Photo – After shaving, take a picture of your face and email it to beards@sweetwaternow.com. Photos of your newly-shaved face can be submitted starting October 30 until November 1. The sooner you submit your picture the bigger jump you will have on the competition.

Step 3 – Don’t Shave All November – Do not shave for the entire month. (If you need to trim your neck, shave your mustache, or shape your beard somehow, go for it, as long as you have something to show for your efforts in your after pictures.)

No-Shave November 2017 Sponsors:

Step 4 – Submit a Weekly Photo Update** – At the end of each week in November, send us a facial hair photo update via email (beards@sweetwaternow.com) and we will choose a random weekly winner for awesome prizes! Each week the beards get longer and the prizes get better. ** Each weekly photo gets you one entry into the drawing for the GRAND PRIZE (4 update photos = 4 entries).

Step 5 – Attend the Party to Win Prizes – On November 30, we will host the Beard Bash at Marty’s Gastro Pub where more winners will be chosen and the GRAND PRIZE will be awarded! (You must be present to win the Grand Prize.) It’ll be a party the beards not in attendance will be sorry they missed.Check out the winner’s categories: People’s Choice Longest Beard The Worst Beard The Picasso (Abstract) Prizes will include items every man and his beard can be proud of!

On November 30, we will host the Beard Bash at Marty’s Gastro Pub where more winners will be chosen and the will be awarded! (You must be present to win the Grand Prize.) It’ll be a party the beards not in attendance will be sorry they missed.Check out the winner’s categories:

Step 6 – Shave Day or Just another day Growing Your Beard – On December 1, you can finally shave! … Or not!

Grand Prize

What bearded man isn’t grateful for his second amendment rights?! The GRAND PRIZE is a stainless Smith & Wesson SDVE in your choice of caliber (9mm or .40)

* Winner must pass all requirements by Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies to procure firearm.

**You must be 21 or older to win the Grand Prize and must be able to pass a background check.

Event Prizes

At the Beard Bash on November 30 there will be some great prizes for the monthly participants to win, as well as the audience.

Chainsaw and accessories from Home Depot

$250 Sportsman’s Warehouse Gift Card

Bucket of cool things and liquor from Marty’s & Bombers

Other cool prizes!

Weekly Prize Buckets

The prize buckets will make all the other beard growers jealous. Weekly giveaways will include:

Men’s haircut and beard trim from Shear Luck Salon & Spa

A Home Depot bucket filled with masculine goodies.

A $5 Sportsman’s Warehouse gift card

Other cool prizes from Whisler Chevrolet, State Farm Agent – Cody Pierpoint, and more.



**By sending us your picture for the contest, you are giving SweetwaterNOW permission to use your image for advertising the No-Shave November contest.

