Beautiful Bondurant Home, WY

4 BD. | 2.5 BATH

Custom Built Log Home, Only 37 Miles From Jackson, Isolated 6.9 Acres



It would be a lifetime dream come true to own this one of a kind multi use hunting and fishing property, with year-round access! There is trophy Elk, Mule Deer, Pronghorn Antelope and Moose hunting in the Lower Hoback and Upper Hoback just minutes away.

Surrounding the property are breath-taking views of the Gros Ventre and Wyoming Range Mountains, almost in the back yard, and the Hoback River just minutes away.

This property is an isolated 6.9 acre parcel on Fisherman Creek, surrounded by a ranch & close to public lands. Only 37 miles south of Jackson Hole!

The main house is a custom built, round log home, with hickory floors, two story rock hearth and custom kitchen with a 12.5′ granite island. The master bedroom suite has an exquisite bathroom with two walls of windows soaking in panoramic views of the Gros Ventre & Wyoming Range Mountains.

Motivated Seller. The Seller is a Wyoming Real Estate Broker.

Call 307-730-6254 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$1,278,000

Motivated Seller

4 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Large detached garage

6.9 Acres

Ideal Hunting/Fishing Location

Custom built round log home

Two-story rock hearth

Custom kitchen with 12.5′ granite island

Hickory floors

Custom backyard fire pit

Private patio to enjoy summer evenings

Landscaped yard

Breath-taking views of the Gros Ventre and Wyoming Range Mountains

Hoback River just minutes away

Historic guest cabin included

Large historic barn

Schedule a Viewing

Kathryn Jackson

Real Estate of Wyoming, LLC

307-730-6254





.

