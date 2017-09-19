Beautiful Bondurant Home, WY

4 BD. | 2.5 BATH
Custom Built Log Home, Only 37 Miles From Jackson, Isolated 6.9 Acres
It would be a lifetime dream come true to own this one of a kind multi use hunting and fishing property, with year-round access! There is trophy Elk, Mule Deer, Pronghorn Antelope and Moose hunting in the Lower Hoback and Upper Hoback just minutes away.
Surrounding the property are breath-taking views of the Gros Ventre and Wyoming Range Mountains, almost in the back yard, and the Hoback River just minutes away.
This property is an isolated 6.9 acre parcel on Fisherman Creek, surrounded by a ranch & close to public lands. Only 37 miles south of Jackson Hole!
The main house is a custom built, round log home, with hickory floors, two story rock hearth and custom kitchen with a 12.5′ granite island. The master bedroom suite has an exquisite bathroom with two walls of windows soaking in panoramic views of the Gros Ventre & Wyoming Range Mountains.
Motivated Seller. The Seller is a Wyoming Real Estate Broker.
Call 307-730-6254 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
-
$1,278,000
- Motivated Seller
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
-
Large detached garage
-
6.9 Acres
-
Ideal Hunting/Fishing Location
- Custom built round log home
- Two-story rock hearth
- Custom kitchen with 12.5′ granite island
-
Hickory floors
- Custom backyard fire pit
-
Private patio to enjoy summer evenings
-
Landscaped yard
-
Breath-taking views of the Gros Ventre and Wyoming Range Mountains
-
Hoback River just minutes away
- Historic guest cabin included
- Large historic barn
Schedule a Viewing
Kathryn Jackson
Real Estate of Wyoming, LLC
307-730-6254
