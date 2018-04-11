Become a Road Warrior & Win $100!

Want to win $100 Walmart gift card?
Read this post to find out HOW! $$$$$$
What is a #RoadWarrior ?
A #RoadWarrior is someone who takes safe roadways very seriously. They make sure to #BuckleUP and ensure that each passenger is buckled up before putting the car in gear.
A Road Warrior…
- A #RoadWarrior doesn’t text and drive.
- A #RoadWarrior considers everyone’s safety on the road and tries to keep everyone safe.
- A #RoadWarrior does NOT drink and drive, they want to make it home safely to their families and make sure everyone else on the road does too.
Are YOU a #RoadWarrior?
Enter the Road Warrior logo contest today!
Do you have a vision of what a #RoadWarrior might look like? If you do, we have a prize for you. IPR is having a logo contest. So, get out your “inner artist” and design your best #RoadWarrior!
The winner gets a $100 gift card to Walmart!
Contest Details
- Draw your best #RoadWarrior.
- It could be anything (A super hero, or anything else you can dream up)
- Contest runs through April
- Post your design on our Injury Prevention Resources Facebook page and TAG us!
Ready, set GO!!!
We look forward to seeing your entries! Also – PLEASE check your privacy settings when posting on our page, we may not be able to view it!
