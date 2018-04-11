Become a Road Warrior & Win $100!

Want to win $100 Walmart gift card?

What is a #RoadWarrior ?

A #RoadWarrior is someone who takes safe roadways very seriously. They make sure to #BuckleUP and ensure that each passenger is buckled up before putting the car in gear.

A Road Warrior…

A #RoadWarrior doesn’t text and drive.

A #RoadWarrior considers everyone’s safety on the road and tries to keep everyone safe.

A #RoadWarrior does NOT drink and drive, they want to make it home safely to their families and make sure everyone else on the road does too.

Are YOU a #RoadWarrior?

Enter the Road Warrior logo contest today!

Do you have a vision of what a #RoadWarrior might look like? If you do, we have a prize for you. IPR is having a logo contest. So, get out your “inner artist” and design your best #RoadWarrior!

The winner gets a $100 gift card to Walmart!

Contest Details

Draw your best #RoadWarrior.

It could be anything (A super hero, or anything else you can dream up)

Contest runs through April

Post your design on our Injury Prevention Resources Facebook page and TAG us!

Ready, set GO!!!

We look forward to seeing your entries! Also – PLEASE check your privacy settings when posting on our page, we may not be able to view it!

