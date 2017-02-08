Behavioral Health Providers Announce Clinic Closure

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to a press release issued by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the Behavioral Health Clinic will be closing.

The full text of the press release follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County – Behavioral Health Department and Clinic, located at 1204 Hilltop Drive, Suite 109, will be closing on March 8, 2017.

This will be the last day that patient care will be possible.

We will no longer be available to provide Behavioral Health services to patients after that date. Physicians include Dr. Charles Bongiorno and Dr. Justin Chou.

A list of alternate agencies for medication management and psychotherapy can be obtained at the clinic and has already been mailed out to current patients.

Letters, informing patients of the clinic closure, were sent out on Tuesday, February 7th.

Unfortunately, there are not many psychiatrists in the local area, but prescribing providers for psychiatric medications include the practitioners at Southwest Counseling, primary care providers at MHSC, private practices in the county, and the psychiatrists at the University of Utah.

If at any time anyone feels they require urgent medical attention, please immediately seek care at the MHSC emergency department.

All medical records are kept confidential, and a copy may be transferred to another clinic or released to the patient, only with patient permission.

At this time, all records will remain on file with Clinic Medical Records staff and may be accessed even after March 8th, 2017; the Medical Records staff can be reached at 307-212-7799.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is actively working with the Wyoming Board of Medicine, to ensure that the correct processes are being followed for clinic closure in accordance with the Wyoming Practice Act.

Our physicians are working hard to schedule as many patient visits as are possible in the time remaining, to provide final care, including up to 90 days of medications for patients, as medically appropriate.

The clinic will not be able to honor any requests for any services after March 8, 2017, as the clinic will be closed.

We encourage all patients that have not yet done so, to please contact the Behavioral Health Department at 307-352-8161 to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Please be assured that the Memorial Hospital Medical Office & Physician Clinic, and our highly qualified and dedicated team, is committed to providing you with outstanding care and service. If we can be of assistance to you or your family in the future, we hope you will call on us. It has been the highest honor to provide this care to the community, and we appreciate the opportunity to have done so.

Dr. Bongiorno and Dr. Chou would like to wish our patients, the community and county, Memorial Hospital, and all local agencies, the very best.